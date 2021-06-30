United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.33% of United Rentals worth $77,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.31.

NYSE:URI traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.41. The stock had a trading volume of 23,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,941. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.58. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.