United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $227.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on UTHR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTHR traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,645. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.48. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.51. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.