Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.29). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UBX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. 404,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,558. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

