Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Trading Down 3.9%

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 595,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,130,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universe Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Universe Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

