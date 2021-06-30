UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Update

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPMMY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

