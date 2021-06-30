Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $126.24 and last traded at $125.78. 16,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,081,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.93.

A number of analysts have commented on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Get Upstart alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.78.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $20,922,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 130.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,361,000 after purchasing an additional 335,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.