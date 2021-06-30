Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Utz Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UTZ. Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $22.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after buying an additional 807,893 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Utz Brands by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Utz Brands by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 91,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

