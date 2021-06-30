Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Trimmed by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,532 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Valero Energy worth $41,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

NYSE:VLO opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

