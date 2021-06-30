Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.60 Per Share

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
VIP opened at GBX 220 ($2.87) on Wednesday. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.50 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 228 ($2.98). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 215.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 28.88 and a quick ratio of 28.88.
Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile
