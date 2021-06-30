Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 265.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,223,000 after purchasing an additional 396,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 851,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arch Resources by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after buying an additional 55,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Arch Resources by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 442,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after buying an additional 44,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $61.69.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.