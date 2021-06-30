Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $53,000 in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.31.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

