Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $37,000 Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 176 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth $98,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.42.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $196.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.30. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

