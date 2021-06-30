Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $146,377,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $90,320,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $80,266,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $72,283,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $55,681,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

