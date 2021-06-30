Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $283.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.75. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $289.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.