VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Shares Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 253.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $503,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,152 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $189,000.

SMB stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.06.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

