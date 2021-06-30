VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the May 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.05.

