Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.73% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $233,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,363,000 after acquiring an additional 180,058 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,973,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,134,000 after acquiring an additional 373,636 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock remained flat at $$140.39 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,887. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.58 and a 52 week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

