Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,200 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the May 31st total of 717,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

