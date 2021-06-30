Vantage Consulting Group Inc Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

MCD traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $230.79. 60,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,679. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.89 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.23. The company has a market capitalization of $172.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.