Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 975 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $358,133,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.43. 358,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,758. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a PE ratio of 133.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

