Vantage Consulting Group Inc Raises Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,301,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 470.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,168,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,392 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,528 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.42. 141,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,951. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

