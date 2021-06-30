Vantage Consulting Group Inc Raises Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $3,015,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,997,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,408,000 after acquiring an additional 454,928 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Newmont by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,513,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,110,000 after acquiring an additional 315,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,773 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 319,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,299. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

