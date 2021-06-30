Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 103,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,085,568 shares.The stock last traded at $56.81 and had previously closed at $58.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,833,000 after purchasing an additional 392,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,688,000 after purchasing an additional 107,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,445,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,655,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,137,000 after purchasing an additional 373,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

