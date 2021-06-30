Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson Sells 2,454 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Douglas Robinson sold 7,617 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $349,924.98.

On Thursday, April 8th, Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $173,648.54.

VRNT opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,630,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2,188.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 672,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 642,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,137,000 after purchasing an additional 488,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,205,000.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

