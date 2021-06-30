VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in VeriSign by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $6,967,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 617,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.68. 4,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,147. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.43.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $134,633.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,656.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $2,444,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,745,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,696 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

