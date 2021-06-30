Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,540 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $109,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.21.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

