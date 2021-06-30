Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.91.

Shares of VET stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$10.93. 648,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,489. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.84 and a 1 year high of C$11.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.77.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$368.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

