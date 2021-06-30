Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.89

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 3239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,253,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 44.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,136 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,099,000 after acquiring an additional 963,000 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,172,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 848,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,670,000 after acquiring an additional 814,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

