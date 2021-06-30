Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 43,262 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 365,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,262 shares during the period. Cognex makes up approximately 1.0% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $30,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 664,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

