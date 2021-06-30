Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $23.68 Million Stock Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 141.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571,533 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $23,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Luminar Technologies stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 122,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,045. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.30. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

