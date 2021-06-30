Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $33.76 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.1% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $33,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $2,984,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,078 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $918.04. 4,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,386. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $551.98 and a 52-week high of $926.04. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $855.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.26.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.