Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.94 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,083 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,704,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after buying an additional 481,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,735,000 after buying an additional 379,147 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 66.1% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 826,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,323,000 after buying an additional 328,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,399,000 after buying an additional 256,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

