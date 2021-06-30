Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.37

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and traded as low as $10.40. Vince shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 1,639 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vince from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Vince alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.60.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Vince had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%. The company had revenue of $74.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 243.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,133 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.50% of Vince worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vince Company Profile (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.