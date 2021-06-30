Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Gap Down to $19.31

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.31, but opened at $18.90. Viper Energy Partners shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 253 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. Barclays lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.82.

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 357.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

