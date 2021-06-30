Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,908,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $58,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 148,047 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 156,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

