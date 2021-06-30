VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

VTGN stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.86. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55.

VTGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

