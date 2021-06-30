VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VYNE remained flat at $$3.59 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,305. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.01. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 375.26% and a negative net margin of 1,009.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.