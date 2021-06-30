Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Shares Down 1.8%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) shares were down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €24.24 ($28.52) and last traded at €24.24 ($28.52). Approximately 62,084 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.68 ($29.04).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAC shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.30 ($30.94).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is €24.17.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.