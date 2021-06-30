Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.