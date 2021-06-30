Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Shares of WMT traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

