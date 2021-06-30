Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will report $4.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.32 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $17.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $18.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,062 shares of company stock worth $19,395,045 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.11. 1,205,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $100.95 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.61. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.