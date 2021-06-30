WaykiChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.95 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $37.30 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00656885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00038497 BTC.

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

