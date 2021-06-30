WazirX Price Reaches $1.18 on Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00003408 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $345.25 million and approximately $28.97 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WazirX has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00045968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00140052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00169080 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,573.42 or 1.00258678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

