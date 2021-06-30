Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 2,840 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,493 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,298,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,458,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,759 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $870,890,000 after acquiring an additional 969,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 54,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,033,564. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

