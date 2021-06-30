Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 11,662 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,118,000 after purchasing an additional 177,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in American International Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

Shares of AIG traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. 8,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

