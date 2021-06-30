Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.19. 3,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.47. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

