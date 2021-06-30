Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $1,761,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 29,860 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.09. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

