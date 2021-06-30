Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.14.

CPRI traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.68. 11,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,695. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -129.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.03. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.