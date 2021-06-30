Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $145.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.14. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in M&T Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 836,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,782,000 after purchasing an additional 58,826 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in M&T Bank by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $154,892,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

