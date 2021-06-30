Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Shares of VLY opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 655.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,067 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 45,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.